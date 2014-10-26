(Adds PTSB, fin min, c.bank statements, detail)
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN Oct 26 Permanent tsb (PTSB) said
it can cover over 80 percent of an 855 million euro capital hole
identified in European bank stress tests on Sunday and is
finalising plans to raise capital from private investors to fill
the rest.
The 99.2 percent state-owned bank, the only Irish lender to
fail the tests, said the identified shortfall at the end of 2013
would largely be dealt with by financial actions taken so far
this year and existing contingent convertible bonds held in the
bank.
PTSB, the smallest and only loss-making lender of Ireland's
three remaining domestically owned banks, recently sold two
portfolios of mortgage loans and has hired Deutsche Bank
to help it raise funds.
"The tests were based on our position at the end of December
last and we've made huge progress since. We look forward to
bringing international investors on board now to raise the
remaining amount," PTSB chief executive Jeremy Masding said in a
statement.
Ireland's finance minister, who also controls 99 percent of
Allied Irish Banks (AIB) and has a 14 percent stake in
Bank of Ireland, said PTSB would seek to raise the
capital in the first half of 2015.
The government could cut the shortfall by converting 400
million euros worth of contingent capital notes it holds in the
bank, known as CoCo bonds, into equity. PTSB received a 2.7
billion euro bailout during Ireland's financial crisis.
Ireland's central bank said the country's overall results
showed the progress made to rebuild the banking system after a
devastating crash and that PTSB's problems reflected on-going
legacy issues.
In a trading update released on Friday, the mortgage lender
said that it had for the first time reduced the amount of money
set aside to cover losses on bad loans in the third quarter as
it made further progress towards profitability.
The bank forecasts a return to group profit by 2017,
hindered primarily by the two thirds of its loan book made up of
expensively funded and loss-making tracker mortgages, which are
linked to the European Central Bank's low interest rates.
PTSB, which has two weeks to respond to the ECB with its
capital raising plan, is also awaiting a verdict from the
European Commission on a restructuring plan submitted last year
to carve a "good bank" out from its troubled loans.
