BRIEF-Fulton Financial prices offering of $125 mln senior notes
* Fulton Financial announces pricing of $125 million senior notes offering
DUBLIN Oct 26 Permanent Tsb
* Says it has already "provided for" over 80 percent of the shortfall identified in ecb tests
* Says actions include progress made in 2014 and the group's contingent convertible notes
* Says in advanced planning to raise capital from international investors in coming months Further company coverage: (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)
* Fulton Financial announces pricing of $125 million senior notes offering
* Black diamond group reports fourth quarter 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $11.7 million
* Nuance prices $350 million offering of 1.25% senior convertible notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: