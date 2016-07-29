UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BRUSSELS, July 29 The European Commission said on Friday that Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena plan for a privately funded capital increase was in line with EU rules.
"The Commission takes note of the bank's announcement that it plans to launch a private capital raising exercise," a Commission spokesman said in a statement.
"This is fully in line with EU rules. Any additional capital needs should in the first place be raised from the market and/or from other private sources," the spokesman said. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Louise Ireland)
