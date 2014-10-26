MILAN Oct 26 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
was among four Italian banks that still needed to
raise capital after Europe-wide stress tests aimed at testing
the resilience of the banking sector in the region, the European
Central Bank said.
Overall, nine Italian lenders had capital shortfalls at the
end of 2013, results from the tests showed on Sunday, but the
ECB said that five of them have already raised enough capital to
make up for the deficit.
Monte dei Paschi had a shortfall of 2.1 billion euros even
after carrying out a capital increase in 2014, followed by Banca
Carige which had a capital deficit of 810 million
euros, the ECB said.
The two other Italian banks that still had a shortfall after
carrying out capital increases in 2014 were unlisted Banca
Popolare di Vicenza and Banca Popolare di Milano,
according to the ECB.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Valentina Za)