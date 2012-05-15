(Repeats to additional subscribers)

BRUSSELS May 15 Italy's deputy Economy Minister said on Tuesday that Rome was backing a European agreement on tougher capital standards designed to prevent another financial crisis.

"The deal reached is crucial. We are ready to approve and support this proposal," Vittorio Grilli told European finance ministers negotiating on the issue in Brussels.

Grilli said there were, however, some concerns about the impact of the deal, which Rome says could leave ample room for manoeuvre to member states over minimum capital requirements for their own banks.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)