FOLIGNO, Italy Oct 24 Market reaction to bank
stress tests due to be announced by the European Central Bank on
Sunday could be volatile because of the difficulty of
interpreting the results, a senior official of Italian banking
association ABI said on Friday.
ABI director general Giovanni Sabatini said any potential
capital shortfalls at the end of 2013 would have to be seen
along with almost 11 billion euros of capital increases
undertaken in 2014 as well as additional steps put in place this
year to fill the gap.
"So these are evaluations which are not simple and there
could be a bit of volatility on the markets," he told reporters
at the margins of a conference.
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; writing by James Mackenzie)