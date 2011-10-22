BRUSSELS Oct 22 Euro zone finance ministers have agreed that owners of Greek bonds will have to take far more than the 21 percent loss on those holdings that was agreed in July, Jean-Claude Juncker, chairman of the euro group of finance ministers, said on Saturday.

"We have agreed yesterday that we have to have a significant increase in the banks' contribution," said Juncker, who chairs meetings of euro zone finance ministers.

Euro zone finance ministers met on Friday to discuss how to scale up the euro zone's bailout facility. Despite key divisions between France and Germany, there were signs that progress had been made on some points.

On Saturday, EU finance ministers were meeting to figure out ways to make the European banking system more resilient to the possibility of a default in Greece and any wider contagion across the continent. (Reporting By John O'Donnell and Robin Emmott; Writing by Sebastian Moffett)