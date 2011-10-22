BRUSSELS Oct 22 Euro zone finance ministers
have agreed that owners of Greek bonds will have to take far
more than the 21 percent loss on those holdings that was agreed
in July, Jean-Claude Juncker, chairman of the euro group of
finance ministers, said on Saturday.
"We have agreed yesterday that we have to have a significant
increase in the banks' contribution," said Juncker, who chairs
meetings of euro zone finance ministers.
Euro zone finance ministers met on Friday to discuss how to
scale up the euro zone's bailout facility. Despite key divisions
between France and Germany, there were signs that progress had
been made on some points.
On Saturday, EU finance ministers were meeting to figure out
ways to make the European banking system more resilient to the
possibility of a default in Greece and any wider contagion
across the continent.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell and Robin Emmott; Writing by
Sebastian Moffett)