BERLIN Dec 16 Chancellor Angela Merkel reiterated in a speech in parliament on Wednesday that Germany opposes plans for a European deposit guarantee scheme.

"The risks in the financial sector, including those tied to governments, need to be reduced," Merkel said. "A mutualisation of European deposit insurance would have the opposite effect. That is why we believe this is wrong and we reject it." (Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Michael Nienaber)