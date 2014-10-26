FRANKFURT Oct 26 German cooperative mortgage
lender Muenchener Hyp failed a health check led by
the European Central Bank, falling 229 million euros ($290
million) short of its capital needs as of end-2013, official
data showed on Sunday.
The bank had already publicly said that it expected to fail
the test and on Sunday pointed out that it had raised around 415
million euros this year to fill the gap, meaning that it has
already more than made up for the shortfall identified by
Europe's new top regulator.
The new capital brought its Common Equity Tier 1 ratio - a
key measure of capital strength in the tests - to 12.3 percent
at the end of September, compared with the ECB's minimum of 8
percent, the lender said.
Muenchener Hyp, which is owned by its 77,000 members, most
of whom are customers, is one of the few lenders in the health
checks that does not use the IFRS international accounting
standard in balancing its books, instead using German HGB rules.
The cooperative bank, one of the smallest to take part in
the tests, will fall under the ECB's direct purview when it
takes over responsibility for euro zone banking supervision next
month.
($1 US dollar = 0.7893 euro)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)