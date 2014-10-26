AMSTERDAM Oct 26 The European Central Bank's asset quality review resulted in a 3.8 billion euro ($4.81 billion) gross reduction in the asset value of seven Dutch banks, mostly due to lower commercial real estate and corporate banking portfolios.

No new capital will have to be raised by the Dutch banks, all of which comfortably passed the stress test, the Dutch central bank said.

The net reduction of core tier 1 capital at the banks - ABN Amro, BNG Bank, ING Bank, NWB Bank, Rabobank, RBS and SNS Bank - was 2.8 billion euros, the central bank said.

The largest hit was to Rabobank, by 2.01 billion euros, followed by 1.1 billion euros at ING Bank and 173 million euros at ABN Amro.

Rabobank said in a statement it had already taken provisions for a "substantial part" of the assets reviewed and that it will "not have a material impact on the expected annual results".

(1 US dollar = 0.7893 euro) (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch)