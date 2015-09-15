(Recasts, adds details, quotes; changes dateline)
By Francesco Canepa
VIENNA, Sept 15 Fragmented and sometime overly
restrictive national rules can keep the European Central Bank
from helping struggling banks before they are at risk of
failing, the European Central Bank's supervisory chief said on
Tuesday.
A European directive on banking resolution gives supervisors
the power to take "early intervention measures", such as
demanding changes to management and strategy, if an institution
is struggling.
But the directive has been implemented inconsistently across
the euro zone, said Danielle Nouy, the chair of the ECB's
supervisory board, and sometimes the bar for early intervention
has been set too high.
"When we look at the conditions to (intervene), based on the
different implementation of the recovery and resolution
directive, the conditions are quite different," Nouy said at an
event in Vienna.
"In certain cases, I don't quite see how we could take early
intervention measures before the bank has almost disappeared."
The ECB took over supervision of the region's largest banks
late last year and is due to set capital requirements for the
banks under its watch. Common supervision is one of three
pillars of the euro zone's banking union, along with a single
resolution authority and a common deposit guarantee.
With the former two already in place or being implemented,
Nouy said, the introduction of a single guarantee on European
bank deposits would take some time.
"It would be something nice to have, but I'm quite satisfied
already with the current situation," Nouy said during a panel
discussion. "Solidarity is not yet there -- it will take some
time."
She was responding to fellow panelist and Erste Group
Chief Executive Andreas Treichl, who had said earlier
he was no longer expecting the scheme to come to fruition
