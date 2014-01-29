PARIS Jan 29 France's member of the European
Central Bank's Governing Council on Wednesday slammed new
banking sector regulation proposed by European Commissioner
Michel Barnier.
"I consider the ideas he has proposed irresponsible and
contrary to the interests of the European economy," said Noyer,
whose native country along with Germany has cautioned in recent
days against some of the ideas Barnier was set to propose as
part of an EU drive to better regulate the sector.
Noyer said reforms already hatched in France and Germany
amounted to "just about the best that can be done".
The controversy centres on how far regulation should go in
forcing banks to keep market trading with their own money
separate from traditional retail and business lending
activities, as part of an attempt to prevent costly bank
failures.