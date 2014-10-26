BRIEF-Fulton Financial prices offering of $125 mln senior notes
* Fulton Financial announces pricing of $125 million senior notes offering
WARSAW Oct 26 Two Polish banks, Getin Noble and the Polish unit of France's BNP Paribas , had marginal capital shortfalls at the end of 2013 but have since increased their capital, Polish financial regulator KNF said on Sunday.
The regulator, citing its own stress tests using ECB methodology, said Getin Noble had a capital shortfall of 262.5 million zlotys ($79.06 million) and had since filled nearly all that shortfall. It said BNP Paribas Bank Polska had a shortfall of 135 million zlotys, and has since added 228 million zlotys to its capital.
(1 US dollar = 3.3202 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Marcin Goettig)
* Black diamond group reports fourth quarter 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $11.7 million
* Nuance prices $350 million offering of 1.25% senior convertible notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: