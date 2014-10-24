LISBON Oct 24 Europe-wide stress tests will show that Millennium bcp, Portugal's largest listed lender, had a capital shortfall at end-2013, but it does not need additional capital after a cash call this year, a local newspaper reported.

The online edition of business newspaper Jornal de Negocios said on Friday, without citing its sources, that the lender would fail the health check under the most adverse scenario by an unspecified margin, but that it no longer needed to reinforce its capital ratios.

BCP raised 2.25 billion euros ($2.9 billion) in a cash call in July despite market turbulence over the collapse of the Espirito Santo banking family's business empire, which culminated in a 4.9 billion euro state rescue of Banco Espirito Santo on Aug. 3.

On Sunday the ECB is due to release the results of its Asset Quality Review, which measures whether European banks can stand up to another financial crisis. Banks that fail may be forced to raise more capital.

Earlier on Friday, Finance Minister Maria Luis Albuquerque said the government was confident that Portugal's three largest banks being tested - BCP, Banco BPI and state-owned Caixa Geral de Depositos - had fared well in the stress tests after improving their solvency during 2014.

Various analysts and investors have said BCP could fail the test in which its books were measured as of the end of 2013 for capacity to withstand a financial crisis.

Albuquerque's remarks about 2014 progress also suggest that even if there is a failure, it would be only technical as lenders, particularly BCP, have already increased their capital in 2014.

BCP said on Friday it would report its third-quarter results on Sunday after the release of stress test results "to reflect the impact of this exercise on quarterly accounts and to provide a full overview of the bank, particularly in terms of solvency" as of the end of September. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip; editing by Jane Baird)