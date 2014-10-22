(Adds quote, details of transaction)
Oct 22 Irish state-owned lender Permanent Tsb
(PTSB) is selling a portfolio of mostly bad mortgage
loans with a gross value of 468 million euros ($594 million)
ahead of European stress tests that could require it to boost
its capital.
PTSB said on Wednesday the mortgages, which includes 350
million euros of non-performing loans, were being sold by wholly
owned-subsidiary Springboard to a company called Mars Capital
Ireland No.2 Limited.
PTSB declined to give details of the sale price, but said
the impact on the group's profit and loss account and core
equity tier 1 capital ratio -- a key measure of financial
strength -- would be positive.
Had the sale been completed ahead of the bank's second
quarter results, it would have reduced the group's
non-performing loans by around 4 percent and the loan to deposit
ratio by around 1 percent, it said.
"Proceeds from the sale will be used to further reduce the
group's funding requirements in line with the group's ongoing
restructuring of its balance sheet," PTSB said in a statement.
Irish finance minister Michael Noonan last week said PTSB
would not require further state assistance if it encountered
problems in upcoming European stress tests of the banking
industry as it was strong enough to raise capital from private
investors.
At the same event, Noonan said Ireland's other two main
lenders, Allied Irish Banks and Bank of Ireland, were "very
secure" in terms of capital.
Ireland's Sunday Times reported earlier this month that PTSB
had asked Deutsche Banke to be on standby to help
raise capital from private investors in case of problems in the
stress tests.
(1 US dollar = 0.7880 euro)
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Mark Potter)