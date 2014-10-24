DUBLIN Oct 24 European bank stress tests will find a capital shortfall of between 800 million and 1 billion euros at state-owned lender Permanent TSB (PTSB), the Irish Times reported on Friday without naming its sources.

A spokesman for the bank declined to comment on the report.

The state holds 400 million euros (506.32 million US dollar)of contingent capital notes, which analysts say could be converted into equity to cover part of the shortfall.

Finance Minister Michael Noonan last week said he believed the bank could raise any further shortfall "on the markets".

The European Central Bank is due to release the results of the stress tests on Sunday.

(1 US dollar = 0.7900 euro) (Reporting by Conor Humphries. Editing by Jane Merriman)