VIENNA Oct 21 Austrian lender Raiffeisen is set
to pass a stress test of big European banks but others will need
to raise capital, setting off a scramble for equity, the chief
executive of Raiffeisen Zentralbank (RZB) told
newspaper Kurier.
Walter Rothensteiner, who is also chairman of RZB's listed
unit Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI), reiterated
that RBI should rebound to profit next year after an expected
2014 loss due to hits from Ukraine and Hungary.
"When the European Central Bank looks at 129 banks
simultaneously, there will be some activity when the stress
tests are published at the end of October," Rothensteiner was
quoted as saying.
"I would be amazed if Raiffeisen did not make it, but there
will be some banks in Europe that will then need capital
relatively quickly. The market for equity will get difficult
across Europe."
Rothensteiner played down the impact of Western sanctions on
Russia - RBI's single most profitable market in central and
eastern Europe - over allegations that Moscow was supporting
separatist rebels in Ukraine.
"Russia is handling the financial sector very well. Even in
the bank in Austria we are hardly feeling any effect from the
sanctions. The new (European) capital rules are preventing
business much more," he said.
He was referring to stricter rules on how much capital banks
must hold to back assets like loans, measures that he said will
cause bottlenecks when demand for credit picks up again.
RZB is one of six Austrian lenders undergoing strict
scrutiny by the ECB before it takes on direct supervision of big
euro zone banks next month.
Officials said last week most Austrian banks seemed
well-placed to pass the tests, although that excluded
Volksbanken AG, which has already announced plans to
wind itself down.
(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by Louise Heavens)