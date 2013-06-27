FRANKFURT, June 27 Banks cautiously welcomed
European Union guidelines designed to shift the burden of paying
for bank bailouts away from the taxpayer, a move which analysts
warn could make it harder for some weaker banks to attract
funding.
The EU spent the equivalent of a third of its economic
output on saving its banks between 2008 and 2011, using taxpayer
cash. It is still struggling to contain fallout from the banking
crisis which in Ireland's case almost bankrupted the country.
The deal allows EU countries to impose losses on
shareholders, bondholders and depositors with more than 100,000
euros ($132,000) if a bank runs into trouble, and is a crucial
part of Europe's attempts to make banking regulations conform
within the 27-member bloc.
Victor Verbeck, head of investment grade credit at Robeco
Asset Management, said any move to shift the burden of bailouts
away from the taxpayer will make investors wary of investing in
banks with weaker finances.
"Banks are better capitalised than ever which means the risk
of default is dropping like a stone for the strongest credits in
Europe, but this is not the case for all. Second and third-tier
banks in the core and periphery may struggle to convince
investors," he said.
After seven hours of late-night talks, finance ministers
emerged with a blueprint on bailouts that paves the way for
deeper integration of supervision and rescue measures.
Antonio Patuelli, president of Italian banking association
ABI said, "Following the agreement reached last night, the
European banking union is certainly closer. This was one of the
most complex elements that needed to be agreed. What has been
agreed is a balanced solution."
Germany's banking association BdB said reaching an agreement
was important for standardising who pays for liabilities when
international banks fail. "Negotiations should now be finalised
so that a cross-border resolution and wind-down regime can be
introduced on a pan-European basis," BdB said in a statement.
Daiwa Capital Markets said weaker banks will not face
immediate problems since investors and wealthy savers will only
be forced to share the costs of future bank failures on an
EU-wide basis from 2018 onwards.
"These rules are about resolving future banking crises - not
the current one," Daiwa said in a research note on Thursday.
Delaying the rules gives lenders time to strengthen capital
and balance sheets, helping to reassure senior bank bondholders
who might otherwise sell their bonds fast and create another
crisis, said Neil Williamson, head of Europe, Middle East and
Africa credit research at Aberdeen Asset Management.
"Most banks will have enough subordinated debt and equity by
2018 to leave senior pretty much unscathed," he said.