BRUSSELS Oct 7 The European Commission will present a proposal to member states on recapitalising banks, before a meeting of EU leaders on Oct. 17, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

"There are lots of options being looked at," the source said, adding that the proposal had not been finalised.

"It is likely to be something like the end of next week. If it is presented before the European Council (Oct. 17), a decision could follow quickly."

The European Union executive has said it favours a coordinated approach to recapitalising the region's banks under stress in the markets. (Reporting by John O'Donnell; editing by Rex Merrifield)