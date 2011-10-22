BRUSSELS Oct 22 European Union finance
ministers have prepared the foundations for an agreement on
European bank recapitalisation to be struck at a summit of EU
leaders on Sunday, Sweden's Finance Minister Anders Borg said on
Saturday.
"We have laid down the foundations for an agreement on the
banks," Borg told reporters after a meeting of EU finance
ministers.
"The first solution (for bank recapitalisation) is
withholding dividends and tapping profits and obviously there
will be a responsibility for national governments," he said.
(Reporting By Robin Emmott; writing by Jan Strupczewski)