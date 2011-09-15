LONDON, Sept 15 Senior bondholders would take a
hit if other forms of debt and shares failed to plug losses when
restructuring a troubled bank, draft European Union plans showed
on Thursday.
Until now, the authorities have sought to protect senior
bondholders, who get repaid before other lenders if a bank gets
into difficulty.
The draft, if approved, would effectively make senior
bondholders the bank's lender of last resort in a crisis rather
than taxpayers.
"Losses should first be absorbed by regulatory capital
instruments, then by subordinated debt, and only be senior
claims if the subordinate classes have been written down
entirely," the draft obtained by Reuters said.
"In particular, equity should should absorb losses in full
before any debt claim is subject to writedown," the draft added.
The Institute of International Finance, a global banking
lobby, said in May that calling on senior bondholders should be
the "last resort alternative to winding down the firm."
EU Internal Market Commissioner Michel Barnier was due to
publish this month his draft law on crisis management at
cross-border banks, which dominate the sector in Europe.
The plans were delayed until October to avoid spooking
markets as they were expected to stick with plans to keep senior
debt holders in the firing line, as confirmed by the draft.
Under the draft, which could still be subject to change
ahead of publication, national supervisors would be given powers
to replace management of an ailing bank with a "special
manager".
EU states and the European Parliament will have the final
say and can make significant changes before the text becomes
law.
(Reporting by Huw Jones)