* Draft law aimed at keeping taxpayers off the hook

* Only private funds should be used to rescue banks

* Some short-term debt shielded to maintain liquidity (Adds more detail, background)

By Huw Jones

LONDON, Sept 15 Senior bondholders will take a hit to keep taxpayers off the hook when other debt and share writedowns fail to rescue a troubled bank, draft European Union plans showed on Thursday.

Until now, the authorities have sought to protect senior bondholders, who get repaid before other lenders if a bank gets into difficulty.

The draft, obtained by Reuters, is a sign of how the mood among regulators has changed after the public had to shore up many banks at huge cost during the financial crisis.

If approved, it would effectively make senior bondholders rather than taxpayers the bank's lender of last resort in a restructuring when losses are imposed to keep the lender going.

"An insolvent institution should only be maintained as a going concern with the use of private funds," the draft said.

In all cases resolution authorities should stick to the statutory ranking of claims under insolvency rules.

"Losses should first be absorbed by regulatory capital instruments, then by subordinated debt, and only be senior claims if the subordinate classes have been written down entirely," the draft obtained by Reuters said.

"In particular, equity should should absorb losses in full before any debt claim is subject to writedown," the draft added.

To maintain liquidity, short-term debt with an original maturity of either one month or three months -- there is no agreement yet over which period -- would be excluded from a writedown.

SPECIAL MANAGER

The Institute of International Finance, a global banking lobby, said in May that calling on senior bondholders should be the "last resort alternative to winding down the firm."

EU Internal Market Commissioner Michel Barnier was due to publish the draft law this month which covers crisis management at cross-border banks that dominate the sector in Europe.

The plans were delayed until October to avoid spooking markets as they were expected to stick with plans to keep senior debt holders in the firing line, as confirmed by the draft.

He told Reuters in April, "It's better for bondholders to restructure than lose everything".

Under the draft, which could still be subject to change ahead of publication, all national supervisors would have the same "tools", such as powers to replace management of an ailing bank with a "special manager".

Debt writedowns should always be accompanied by replacing management and restructuring the bank, it added.

Banks will have to write "living wills" that map out what they will do when in trouble.

"Plans should be detailed and based on realistic assumptions" and not assume support from public funds.

"Authorities should have the power to require changes to the structure and organisation of a cross-border institution or its entities in order to remove practical impediments to the application of resolution tools and powers...," the draft said. EU states and the European Parliament will have the final say and can make significant changes before the text becomes law.

Controversial issues such as senior debt "haircuts" will make for a bumpy ride in the approval process, lawyers say.

The Financial Stability Board of regulators is finalising a global framework for dealing with troubled banks and also forees imposing losses on bondholders to shield taxpayers.

Leaders from the Group of 20 top economies (G20) are due to endorse the framework at their summit in November. (Editing by David Cowell)