* UK lawmaker says zero risk weighting must be scrapped

* EU committee split over harmonised bank capital levels

* Calls for big bank surcharge to become EU law

* Regulator says will take into account risky debt (Adds European Banking Authority)

By Huw Jones

LONDON, Oct 4 Banks should be forced to build safety capital cushions for government debt deemed risky by bond markets, a senior European Union lawmaker said on Tuesday.

Under current and planned global bank capital requirements rules, banks do not have to put in place safety buffers for sovereign bonds held in the same currency they operate in.

Such debt is considered risk-free from a regulatory point of view even if markets deem it to be toxic in some cases.

Critics say this "zero risk weighting" is untenable in the euro zone where Greece, Portugal and Ireland have been bailed out, with the debt of Italy and Spain also under pressure.

"It's time to try to address this," Sharon Bowles, chair of the European Parliament's economic affairs committee said.

"We should fix the problem now, even if the current situation means a solution has to be phased in at some future point," Bowles told a debate on draft EU law to toughen up bank capital requirements.

Bowles, a British Liberal Democrat MEP, said one way to determine a risk weighting on sovereign debt would be a mechanism linked to bond spreads, or the different premiums or interest rates countries have to offer buyers.

The euro zone debt crisis has widened spreads significantly as investors now demand a far higher premium for buying government bonds from some of the peripheral member states like Greece compared with German bunds.

Scrapping zero risk weightings would be politically sensitive as it would spur some euro zone banks to build up mandatory liquidity buffers using bonds from less risky governments elsewhere in the single currency area.

Some policymakers and standard setters have also begun calling for changes but so far no finance minister has lent support.

A top regulator suggested that even with no formal change of rule, supervisors will alter how they treat sovereign debt.

"I personally would like to live in world where sovereigns of the European Union are all risk free," Andrea Enria, chairman of the European Banking Authority told the committee.

"Unfortunately this situation is not there anymore. The supervisors will have to factor in riskiness of sovereign exposures in their work," Enria added.

UK RACE TO TOP

The parliamentary committee has joint say with EU states on the draft law which turns a global bank capital accord known as Basel III into mandatory rules for the bloc's 8,000 lenders.

Britain wants the draft, authored by the European Commission, amended so that domestic banks must hold more capital than the globally agreed 7 percent minimum.

Committee members were split, meaning Britain faces an uphill battle to get its way although the Commission says flexibility has been built into the measure.

Bowles said states should have some "constrained discretion" to impose higher requirements.

"It's important that we give the opportunity for member states to have higher levels of capital requirements ... as long as they do not distort competition," added Gunnar Hokmark, a Swedish centre-right member.

Arlene McCarthy, a UK centre-left MEP, said banks from elsewhere in the EU would be able to operate in Britain without having to meet higher requirements and questioned what was wrong with imposing tougher rules.

"We don't want a race to the top? We need more flexibility than in the commission's proposals," McCarthy said.

Antolin Sanchez Presedo and Elisa Ferreira, both centre-left MEPs from Spain and Portugal, respectively, backed a common approach to bank capital.

"At some point in time you have to choose. Are we going to give preference to the single market or national choices? It will be an existential choice," said French liberal MEP Sylvie Goulard.

Philippe Lamberts, a Green Party MEP from Belgium, which is trying to prop up local bank Dexia because of its big exposure to Greek debt, said lenders must be reined in.

He also urged the committee to insert into the draft law a separate capital surcharge on the biggest banks that world leaders are set to endorse next month.

"Don't tell me higher capital means banks won't lend. This is bullshit and it should be called by that name," he said.

The draft EU law is due to receive final approval next summer in time for the start of Basel III phase-in from 2013.

Enria expects the EBA can complete work on 40 implementing measures next year so that Basel III starts on time in the EU.

Capital surcharges for big banks would be handled in a separate draft law, he added.

"This is something that definitely needs to be done." (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)