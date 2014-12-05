UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
LONDON Dec 5 European Union financial services chief Jonathan Hill has set out in a letter seen by Reuters his initial plans for financial market rulemaking during a five-year tenure that began last month, with the focus on creating a capital markets union.
EXISTING PROPOSALS THAT COULD BE SCRAPPED
* draft law on investment compensation to be withdrawn due to lack of backing for pre-funding compensation schemes;
* draft law on structural separation of bank trading;
* proposal to revise rules for occupational pension funds;
CAPITAL MARKETS UNION
* Public consultation paper in first quarter of 2015;
* Multi-year draft action plan in third quarter with new laws formally proposed in 2016;
* Pre-legislative proposal in 2015 to lighten capital charges on covered bonds;
* Proposed revision of EU investor prospectus rules to lighten burden for smaller companies;
* Draft rules in 2015 to define top quality, simple securitised or asset-backed pooled-debt;
OTHER MEASURES
* Draft law in third quarter of 2015 on how to handle failing clearing houses;
* Broad review of European Systemic Risk Board;
* Revision of how European markets, insurance and securities watchdogs are funded. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)
