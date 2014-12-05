LONDON Dec 5 European Union financial services chief Jonathan Hill has set out in a letter seen by Reuters his initial plans for financial market rulemaking during a five-year tenure that began last month, with the focus on creating a capital markets union.

EXISTING PROPOSALS THAT COULD BE SCRAPPED

* draft law on investment compensation to be withdrawn due to lack of backing for pre-funding compensation schemes;

* draft law on structural separation of bank trading;

* proposal to revise rules for occupational pension funds;

CAPITAL MARKETS UNION

* Public consultation paper in first quarter of 2015;

* Multi-year draft action plan in third quarter with new laws formally proposed in 2016;

* Pre-legislative proposal in 2015 to lighten capital charges on covered bonds;

* Proposed revision of EU investor prospectus rules to lighten burden for smaller companies;

* Draft rules in 2015 to define top quality, simple securitised or asset-backed pooled-debt;

OTHER MEASURES

* Draft law in third quarter of 2015 on how to handle failing clearing houses;

* Broad review of European Systemic Risk Board;

* Revision of how European markets, insurance and securities watchdogs are funded. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)