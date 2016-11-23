BRUSSELS Nov 23 The European Commission's proposals for new rules on banking regulation and capital requirements go in the right direction, a German government official said on Wednesday.

But a stronger reduction of risks on banks' balance sheets was needed than that foreseen in the Commission proposals, the official added.

The European Union's executive arm proposed new rules for banks on Wednesday in line with capital requirements agreed by global regulators - but with some tweaks, in a sign of a growing fragmentation of international financial controls.

Unveiling a large legislative package, Brussels proposed adapting EU rules on capital requirements and loss-absorbing buffers to agreements reached earlier in the Basel Committee of global financial regulators, which oversees U.S., European and Japanese lenders.

