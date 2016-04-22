* EU finmins discuss on Friday ways to limit banks' exposure

AMSTERDAM, April 22 European Union states should be very careful in weighing the possible reduction of banks' exposure to sovereign debt, the European Commission warned on Friday, as EU finance ministers address the issue in a meeting in Amsterdam.

Currently, EU sovereign bonds are treated as risk-free and are exempt from exposure limits imposed on banks' holdings of corporate or household debt.

"We have to be cautious in our approach. There are practical reasons for financial stability. You need to be very careful," the EU commissioner for financial affairs Jonathan Hill told reporters before the meeting in Amsterdam.

He said the debate was at its first stage and warned that any progress, if any, should be agreed at a global level, not only among EU ministers. The Basel Committee, a body of banking supervisors from nearly 30 countries, has been discussing the issue for months.

Although the privileged treatment of sovereign debt has been seen as a vulnerability, especially when banks own too much debt issued by their own sovereign, EU countries have been cautious about changing that treatment for fear of affecting bond markets and banks' financial stability.

In spite of these concerns, the Dutch presidency of the EU in an unexpected move decided to bring the issue for the first time on the table of EU finance ministers, after technical talks in the past months.

In a paper to be discussed on Friday by ministers, the Dutch listed five options, including caps and higher costs to hold sovereign debt.

On his arrival to the meeting, Dutch finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said the topic needed to be discussed as part of talks to conclude the EU flagship project for a banking union, which is still missing a common guarantee to banks' deposits and a backstop for the newly-established euro zone bank rescue fund.

Germany is blocking progress on the banking union until European banks are made safer, so that German taxpayers will be less exposed to riskier lenders in other euro zone countries. Limiting exposure to sovereigns is seen by Berlin as a means to strengthen banks' balance sheets.

"We have to start to reduce the risks that occur from the connection between banks and public budgets, and that of course means that we have to address government bonds and balance sheets of banks," German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told reporters arriving to the meeting.

"The Dutch presidency made interesting proposals on that, which we fully support. That has to be the first step," he added.

Among the countries most opposed to this discussion is Italy, whose banks have large exposures to the national debt, and may see the price of their holdings slashed if limits on exposure were to be imposed.

"Debates are always very interesting," Italy's Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on his arrival to the meeting cutting short journalists' questions on banks' sovereign exposure talks. (Additional reporting by Tom Koerkemeier)