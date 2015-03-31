LONDON, March 31 European Union plans to ban
banks taking market bets with their own money should be scrapped
to avoid crimping the flow of funds needed for economic
recovery, an EU document showed on Tuesday.
The bloc's executive European Commission has proposed a
draft law to ban proprietary trading at banks and force lenders
to isolate other forms of risky trading to help keep the
financial system stable.
Latvia, current holder of the EU presidency, in its first
full proposal to revise the draft law, wants to ditch the ban in
the latest sign of how policymaker attention is switching from
regulation to reviving growth, and how arguments put forward by
banks are being heard.
"The changes reflect the fact that there is a mandatory
separation of proprietary trading rather than a ban," the
document seen by Reuters said.
