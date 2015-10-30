LONDON/BRUSSELS Oct 30 European Union lawmakers have ended a stalemate over plans to curb risky trading at banks after months of wrangling over how tough the new rules should be.

The draft rules are seen as Europe's answer to the Volcker Rule on Wall Street to stop risks from trading pulling down other parts of a bank, such as customer deposits.

The impasse between the European Parliament's two biggest parties, the centre right and centre left, was over whether the 30 or so banks coming under the new rules should be split up automatically if trading levels hit a certain threshold.

Gunnar Hoekmark, the Swedish centre-right lead lawmaker for the bill, has wanted regulators to have discretion on whether a bank should hive off trading. This week he met Jakob von Weizsaecker, lead negotiator for parliament's centre-left party.

"We have an informal agreement," Hoekmark told Reuters on Friday.

Under the deal, hitting certain trading levels would not automatically trigger a break-up of a bank. Instead, banks would be dealt with on a case-by-case basis, Hoekmark said.

The biggest trading banks, like Deutsche Bank, Societe Generale and BNP Paribas, would have to demonstrate they are not posing trading risks or face two options: separation of trading or capital increases.

"But as long as they don't pose a risk for financial stability or resolvability, there is no problem," Hoekmark said.

For other banks, separation would simply be one tool of several for the regulator, the others including scaling back a bank's trading activities, imposing higher capital requirements, and closer supervision.

The proposal would also ban proprietary trading, or banks taking bets on market moves with their own money, a key demand for centre-left lawmakers even though the practice has already largely dried up in Europe.

"It is important for us, that large U.S. players with major trading activities in the EU will also be subject to the prop trading ban," said von Weizsaecker.

On bank separations, he had previously pushed for automatic steps to be triggered when certain trading levels were hit.

Banks have voiced opposition to the draft law, saying it will reduce already weakened liquidity in trading, creating volatility, and make it harder for the EU to get its capital markets union plans off the launch pad.

The proposal will be put to other lawmakers on parliament's economic affairs committee next month to see if there is broad enough support for a vote.

Britain is requiring banks to "ring fence" their retail arms with extra capital by 2019 to shield them from any collapse in investment banking operations, where most trading takes place.

Hoekmark said the proposal would exempt Britain from the EU law as it was already separating out risky trading from deposits. "There is a simple understanding that if it's already separated then we don't try to do it once more," he said.

If the deal wins the approval of the committee, negotiations would be opened with EU states on the final text to become law, and Hoekmark said his proposal was "very much in the territory" of what countries wanted. (Editing by Pravin Char)