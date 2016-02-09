LONDON Feb 9 A European Union draft law to curb
risky trading at banks won't be put to a vote until there is
consensus among the main parties, with scrapping the measure an
option, a senior member of the European Parliament said on
Tuesday.
The reform seeks to stop large amounts of risky trading
undermining the whole bank and was proposed by the EU executive
European Commission two years ago.
Fiercely opposed by banks who say they already face a welter
of tougher rules since the financial crisis, the draft law needs
joint approval from EU states and the European Parliament to
become law.
