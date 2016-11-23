BRUSSELS Nov 23 The European Commission
proposed new rules for banks on Wednesday in line with capital
requirements agreed by global regulators - but with some tweaks,
in a sign of a growing fragmentation of international financial
controls.
Unveiling a large legislative package, the EU executive arm
proposed adapting EU rules on capital requirements and
loss-absorbing buffers to agreements reached earlier in the
Basel Committee of global financial regulators, which oversees
U.S., European and Japanese lenders.
But instead of simply replicating the rules agreed with
international partners, the Commission proposed several changes
and some new provisions that may upset non-EU banks and
regulators.
"We have put forward new risk reduction proposals that build
on the agreed global standards while taking into account the
specificities of the European banking sector," said Valdis
Dombrovskis, the EU commissioner on financial services.
The move comes as the European Union is battling a new set
of reforms expected to be adopted by the Basel Committee in the
coming weeks on banks' models to calculate risks, which the EU
thinks may favour U.S. banks.
The trend towards an increasing fragmentation of global
financial rules was underlined by U.S. president-elect Donald
Trump's statements during his election campaign about the
possibility of reviewing the rules introduced to reduce bank
risks after the 2007-08 financial crisis.
In a further sign of diverging agendas and conflicting
interests between the EU and the U.S., Brussels has also decided
to propose higher capital requirements for U.S. and other top
foreign banks operating in the EU, saying that this measure
would increase financial stability.
MEASURES PROPOSED
The Commission has also proposed a new set of requirements
for European banks aimed at making them safer.
Under the proposals, EU lenders would be required to hold a
binding 3 percent leverage ratio meant to reduce excessive
lending. The measure will be integrated at a later stage with
higher requirements for systemic banks, the Commission said in a
note.
Banks would also have to meet a so-called Net Stable Funding
Ratio (NSFR) aimed at limiting excessive reliance on short-term
funding that was among the causes of the global financial
crisis.
The ratio is set at a minimum level of 100 percent, which
means that a bank needs to hold "sufficient stable funding to
meet its funding needs during a one-year period under both
normal and stressed conditions," the Commission said in a note.
Brussels is also proposing tighter capital requirements on
bank trading books of shares, bonds or derivatives, because of
their higher volatility.
In a deviation from global rules, the Commission said the
new rules will be phased in beyond the globally-agreed 2019
starting date. Brussels is also proposing several exceptions for
the NSFR.
As widely anticipated, new global rules to force systemic
banks to hold sufficient capital buffers to absorb losses, the
so-called Total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC), will be
introduced in the EU legislation with tweaks to the EU's
standard called Minimum Requirement for own funds and Eligible
Liabilities (MREL).
In changing the rules governing MREL, the Commission
proposed also tweaks to bail-in regulations which are aimed at
reducing losses for taxpayers in case of a bank crisis, while
hitting the lenders' creditors.
It proposed to increase watchdogs' powers and launched a new
category of debt that could be wiped out in a crisis only after
shares and bonds but before more secured instruments, in a bid
to harmonise rules in EU countries and facilitate the banks in
their task to meet the targets .
With the aim of increasing the funding of the real economy,
which is still struggling in some euro zone countries, the
Commission proposed lower requirements for bank lending to small
companies and for infrastructure projects.
It also reduced some constraints on banker pay at small
lenders.
The proposals made by the Commission need the approval of EU
states and European lawmakers to become law.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)