BRUSSELS, Sept 7 The EU's top economic official said on Wednesday he believed Greece would be able to get the next disbursement of financial aid from an EU and IMF bailout.

"I trust that Greece will take the necessary decisions in order to ensure that the sixth disbursement can be done and we can continue the economic reforms in Greece," Olli Rehn, the EU's economic and monetary affairs commissioner, told reporters at an event at the European Parliament.

Greece is due to get 8 billion euros ($11.25 billion) later this month, but first needs to prove it is hitting budget targets.

Earlier this week, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said Greece will not be able to receive another tranche of international aid if the delayed report from the "troika" of the International Monetary Fund, the European Central Bank and the European Commission is negative. [ID:nL5E7K22GZ]

(Reporting by Robin Emmott, writing by John O'Donnell; editing by Rex Merrifield)