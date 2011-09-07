BRUSSELS, Sept 7 Funding pressures for EU banks have risen and the situation on financial markets is serious and spilling over into the real economy, the European Union's top economic official, Olli Rehn, said on Wednesday.

"Stress in financial markets increased over the summer, leading to substantial volatility and occasional turbulence. The rough ride in the financial markets is a real test time for the euro-area," the EU economic and monetary affairs commissioner said in remarks to a seminar at the European Parliament.

"The situation is serious and there's no need to pretend otherwise," he said. "At the same time, funding pressures in the EU banking sector have risen."

Rehn also said that problems on financial markets threatened the economy. "The continued financial turbulence is spilling over to and potentially harming the recovery of the real economy," he said.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott, writing by John O'Donnell; editing by Rex Merrifield)