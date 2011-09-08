VILNIUS, Sept 8 A European Union draft law aimed at winding up ailing banks using senior bondholder funds has been delayed a month until October, partly because of jittery markets, the bloc's financial services chief said on Thursday.

The European Commission's framework on bank recovery and resolution was due to be published this month.

"Of course we take into account the real circumstances, also the agenda of the European Parliament. Therefore it's October," EU Internal Market Commissioner Michel Barnier told Reuters during a visit to Lithuania.

In August the euro zone sovereign debt crisis sparked the worst monthly drop in European shares since October 2008, when the markets were reeling after the collapse of U.S. bank Lehman Brothers.

"Our goal is to assure that in the case of bankruptcy, it takes place an orderly manner, and also to assure that if a critical situation arises and the bank needs restructuring, it would not rely on tax payers money, but on the resources raised by the banking sector," Barnier said.

EU states and the European Parliament will have the final say on Barnier's plans which aim to equip supervisors across the bloc with the same tools for handling ailing banks as cross-border lenders dominate the sector in Europe.

Banks would also have to write a "living will" or a plan showing how they would be quickly wound up if they get into difficulty.

In an interview with Reuters in April he signalled he was in favour of handing losses to bondholders in cases where lenders get into difficulty.

The Financial Stabilty Board, tasked by world leaders (G20)to reform financial regulation following the financial crisis, is finalising proposals to make bondholders and not just stockholders, take a hit when a bank is in trouble.

The proposals are due to be endorsed by the G20 in November.

There is no global consensus yet on what should be the ranking of how losses are allocated among creditors or whether senior bondholders should be included as a last resort or at all. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)