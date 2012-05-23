* Concern grows about impact on banks if Greece leaves euro
* Commission to present plans for tackling failing banks
* EU leaders discuss broad issues of bad bank resolution
By Luke Baker and John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, May 23 European Union leaders
discussed broad measures to stem the fallout from a winding up
or restructuring of bad banks on Wednesday, EU officials said,
with the European Central Bank pressing for the bloc to stand
behind its struggling lenders.
At the heart of the discussion are proposals from the
European Commission for a legal framework to wind up or
reorganise insolvent banks so as to avoid a repeat of the
multi-trillion-euro taxpayer bailouts during the financial
crisis.
The issue of bank resolution has risen to the top of the
agenda as concerns grow about the impact if Greece were to leave
the currency zone, and as problems deepen in Spain's large
banking sector, which is laden with bad property debts.
Officials said among the issues EU leaders were discussing
was whether it might be necessary to establish a taskforce to
look in more detail about bank resolution issues, and to examine
related steps such as what legislation and fiscal steps would be
necessary to lay the ground for euro zone bonds.
"There's some discussion about how to use the mandate given
to EU leaders back in December," said one EU source, saying the
European Council President Herman Van Rompuy or European
Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso could be given
responsibility for setting up the taskforce.
The source added, however, that any move would depend on EU
leaders agreeing and German Chancellor Angela Merkel's approval
was far from guaranteed.
The basis of the leaders' talks are detiled proposals the
European Commission is scheduled to present in early June on how
to take control of failing banks, merge bad ones with sound ones
and impose losses on bank bondholders.
The European Central Bank wants the proposals to include a
pan-euro-zone resolution fund for larger, systemically important
banks, a message its President Mario Draghi intended to deliver
to leaders on Wednesday, a central bank source said.
"There are a series of issues covering bank resolution, a
debt agency for euro bonds and the financial sector in general
that leaders are working on," said the first source when asked
about how wide-ranging the talks were.
"When it comes to the banking sector, the debate really
focuses on whether they want to broaden the ideas out or keep
them narrowly focused."
Aside from bank resolution, there are calls from some EU
countries to make it possible for the euro zone's bailout funds
to directly recapitalise banks, rather than having to lend to
the sovereign which then on-lends to the banking sector.
Germany is opposed to direct recapitalisation, but one
official said there was some backing for the idea.
"There is more momentum behind these kinds of issues such as
using the European Stability Mechanism to directly recapitalise
banks and the idea of federalising Europe's response to the
banking crisis," the official said.
The proposal for a central euro-zone fund to neutralise any
knock-on effects from the closure or overhaul of a struggling
bank is one of the most contested issues in the debate about
winding up lenders.
Earlier this week, ECB policy maker Joerg Amussen referred
to the need for the creation of further funds beyond the ESM, a
reference one official said referred to the requirement for new
facilities to finance and recapitalise banks directly.
"We should have tools to prevent banks runs and to force
(bank) restructuring," said a third EU official. "For bank
crisis management, it would make sense. But it is more of a
political question."
Although some believe that a central resolution fund could
play a role in making the banking sector "shock-proof", in the
words of the official, Germany still has reservations about
supporting flagging banks in countries such as Spain.
"It means mutualisation of risks and that is a problem for
several countries," said the official.
Any such fund would also require giving further powers of
enforcement to European authorities such as EU regulator, the
European Banking Authority, or the European Central Bank.
"If you create bank resolution funds without European level
powers to impose structural changes, then you use funds but you
don't have a central to force the banking sector to reorganise."
(Reporting By Luke Baker and John O'Donnell)