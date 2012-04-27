(Adds more details, background)
By Julien Toyer
BRUSSELS, April 27 The European Commission will
present a long-term plan for winding up failing banks before a
June 18-19 summit of leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies
in Mexico, Commission spokeswoman Chantal Hughes said on Friday.
"Our objective is to present the proposal on a bank crisis
resolution scheme before the G20 summit in June," Hughes said.
She gave no further details, but another EU official said
the proposal was expected on June 6.
The Commission preparations come amid growing concern about
the Spanish banking sector, hit hard by a sharp drop in property
prices and rising unease about the amount of new capital needed,
especially if real estate prices fall further.
A third official, involved in work on the bank resolution
scheme and speaking on condition of anonymity, said the proposal
did not involve the euro zone's permanent bailout fund - the
European Stability Mechanism (ESM) - nor the temporary European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).
Some policymakers in Europe would like either of the funds,
or both, to be able to directly recapitalise weak banks, rather
than lend to the government which would then pass the money on
to the banks. Direct recapitalisation would help indebted
governments avoid taking on new loans and thus also allow
governments to avoid the political stigma of a bailout.
But such direct dealings with individual banks, rather than
governments, are not legally possible in Europe at present and
no changes to the legal framework are planned.
The third official said the bank resolution mechanism would
be funded by fees paid by banks, rather than by European
taxpayers.
That means that it will take time to build up and makes it
difficult to see how it could play a role in dealing with the
sector's immediate problems.
The mechanism would include national resolution funds for
banks as well as a "bail-in" mechanism so that banks'
bondholders could take a hit if a lender goes bust.
"We are still discussing some issues, such as size,
preference, percentage of the hit, but there is now an appetite
for the scheme which did not exist in the past, in particular at
the ECB," the official said.
European Central Bank officials called in the last two weeks
for the European Union to come up with a European bank
resolution mechanism and a European deposit guarantee scheme to
better handle potential problems at pan-European financial
institutions.
The central bank, just like many euro zone policymakers, had
been wary of tackling the issue of bank resolution before,
fearing it would further scare markets already nervous about
euro zone sovereigns and the financial sector.
