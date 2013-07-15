* EBA data shows top earners would bust bonus cap
* Shows 2,436 bankers in UK got 1 mln euros or more in 2011
* Compares with 170 in Germany who earned more than 1 mln
* Banks already changing how they pay top staff
By Huw Jones
LONDON, July 15 More bankers in Britain earned 1
million euros ($1.3 million) in 2011 than in the rest of the
European Union combined, and would easily bust a planned cap on
bonuses, the bloc's banking regulator said on Monday.
Publishing figures on bank pay for the first time, the
European Banking Authority (EBA) said 2,436 bankers based in the
UK pocketed 1 million euros or more in 2011.
Of that total, 1,809 worked in investment banking, 85 in
retail banking, 182 in asset management and 360 in other
business areas, the EBA said in a report which is part of
data-gathering efforts as it draws up rules to help it apply the
bonus cap.
The cap will apply to awards for performance in 2014 and
onwards.
Britain had opposed the cap, which will limit bonuses to no
more than fixed salary, but was outvoted by EU countries who
believe it will help stop excessive risk-taking intended to win
large awards, as in the run-up to the financial crisis.
The EBA - which has proposed a basic 500,000 euro salary
threshold, above which a bonus can be no higher than fixed pay,
or twice fixed pay if there is shareholder approval - said just
170 bankers based in Germany earned more than 1 million euros.
It found 162 similarly well rewarded in France, 125 in
Spain, 96 in Italy and 36 in the Netherlands.
The UK figures include high earners from domestic players
such as HSBC Holdings Plc and Barclays Plc, as
well as from units of banks based elsewhere in the EU, such as
Deutsche Bank AG, and from other international
lenders such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JP Morgan
Chase & Co.
The EBA's data on the ratio of fixed pay to bonuses showed
the vast majority of high earners in 2011 would have bust the
cap by between two and four times, with London's investment
bankers at the top end of the scale.
Banks are changing how they pay staff to ease the impact of
the cap, such as by bumping up fixed pay to bring down the
ratio.