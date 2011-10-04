LUXEMBOURG Oct 4 Spanish Economy Minister Elena
Salgado said on Tuesday she supported the idea of banks having
more capital, but that problems at Franco-Belgian Dexia SA
did not pose a threat to the European banking sector
as a whole.
"A lot of banks are under pressure, in particular those with
Greek debt on their balance sheet," she told reporters after a
meeting of European Union finance ministers, when asked about
the implications of Dexia's troubles for the sector.
"Hence, this idea that banks should have more capital is a
good idea."
Asked if the ministers had tackled the issue of
recapitalising European banks, she said it had not been formally
discussed, adding that the next series of European banking
"stress tests" should take better account of the sovereign
exposures of banks.
"What we have to do is to cut the relation between the debt
crisis and the banks' balance sheets and it would be good to
strengthen (these balance sheets)."
(Reporting by Julien toyer; editing by Rex Merrifield)