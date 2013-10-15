LUXEMBOURG Oct 15 German law would need to be
changed before the euro zone's rescue fund could provide aid
directly to banks, the country's finance minister said on
Tuesday, raising another obstacle to joint support for dealing
with failing lenders.
"The retroactive bank recapitalisation is not probable for
the time being," Wolfgang Schaeuble told reporters at a meeting
of European Union finance ministers. "In Germany, we need a
change of German legislation," he said, adding that such a step
could be "as difficult as a referendum in Ireland."
Europe's finance ministers are striving to agree the next
big step in European integration by setting up a banking
framework chiefly for the euro zone that would not only police
the bloc's banks but find joint solutions to their problems.
Tests by the European Central Bank, ahead of it taking on
supervision next year, are likely to uncover problems at banks.
But Schaeuble's comments dampen hope that the euro zone's
rescue fund, the European Stability Mechanism, will help banks
directly without making their home governments responsible for
repaying the aid.
Schaeuble also played down the prospect of further
assistance for Ireland, which is due to complete a three-year
international bailout programme at the end of this year.
"I don't see any necessity for this," he said. "We think
Ireland is doing very well. Ireland did what Ireland had to do
and now everything is fine," he said.