BRUSSELS Oct 22 Banks in countries receiving euro zone rescue funds account for 38 percent of the capital shortfall in EU banks, the head of the European Banking Authority told a meeting of finance ministers on Saturday, a senior EU source told Reuters.

"If you raise capital to 9 percent, then mark (government bonds) to market, the shortfall would be 100 to 110 billion euros," said the source, outlining the message that EBA chief Andrea Enria delivered to the ministers.

"Thirty-eight percent of the shortfall is in programme countries," he said, referring to Greece, Ireland and Portugal, which have received bailouts from the EU and IMF.

The source also said EU finance ministers had decided banks would be subject to a new core tier one capital ratio of 9 percent and would have until June 30, 2012 to reach the target.

Referring to the contents of a "consensus proposal" that finance ministers will now put to European leaders ahead of their summit on Sunday, the source said: "Banks should be subject to constraints to bonuses and dividends until the target has been hit."

The consensus proposal will not give an overall figure for bank recapitalisation, the source added. (Reporting By John O'Donnell)