BRIEF-Ciber issues statement commenting on unsolicited offer by Ameri Holdings
LJUBLJANA Oct 26 Two Slovenian state-owned banks, NLB and NKBM, which narrowly failed the ECB stress test on Sunday, have already covered their capital shortfall and will need no further capital hike, the Bank of Slovenia vice governor said on Sunday.
Stanislava Zadravec Caprirolo said the banks covered the shortfall from the profits they have already made this year.
NLB's chief executive, Janko Medja, told the same news conference NLB had posted a net profit of 48 million euros in the first nine months of 2014.
NLB and the second-largest bank NKBM had a joint capital shortfall of 65 million euros under the adverse scenario in the ECB test. (Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and)
MUMBAI, March 14 India's NSE index rose as much as 2.1 percent to a record high on Tuesday as investors saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landslide victory in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh as endorsing his economic reform agenda.
NEW YORK, March 14 Brokerage Charles Schwab Corp on Tuesday launched a service that combines its automated investment management technology with human advisors, as financial institutions race to offer digital financial advice.