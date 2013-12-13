LJUBLJANA Dec 13 Two thirds of the 3 billion euros ($4.1 billion) being pumped immediately into Slovenia's three biggest banks is to cover holes revealed by a review of their assets, central bank governor Bostjan Jazec said on Friday.

Slovenian banks faced an asset quality review (AQR), looking at whether they were properly valuing their loans and had set aside enough to deal with loses, as well as a stress test to establish how much they would need to deal with future crises.

Banks across the European Union, who have traditionally only faced stress tests, will have an AQR as well for the first time in 2014.

In an interview with Reuters, Jazbec said the AQR element accounted for about 2 billion euros of the 3 billion with which NLB, Nova KBM and Abanka are being immediately recapitalized.

He said more details of the AQR results would be revealed at a later stage.

Asked if banks would have to incorporate the AQR findings into their year-end results, Jazbec said: "It would be very difficult (for them) to explain why they would not use the results of the AQR ... I cannot imagine a more thorough exercise." ($1 = 0.7283 euros) (Reporting by Laura Noonan; Editing by David Holmes)