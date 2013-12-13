LJUBLJANA Dec 13 Two thirds of the 3 billion
euros ($4.1 billion) being pumped immediately into Slovenia's
three biggest banks is to cover holes revealed by a review of
their assets, central bank governor Bostjan Jazec said on
Friday.
Slovenian banks faced an asset quality review (AQR), looking
at whether they were properly valuing their loans and had set
aside enough to deal with loses, as well as a stress test to
establish how much they would need to deal with future crises.
Banks across the European Union, who have traditionally only
faced stress tests, will have an AQR as well for the first time
in 2014.
In an interview with Reuters, Jazbec said the AQR element
accounted for about 2 billion euros of the 3 billion with which
NLB, Nova KBM and Abanka are
being immediately recapitalized.
He said more details of the AQR results would be revealed at
a later stage.
Asked if banks would have to incorporate the AQR findings
into their year-end results, Jazbec said: "It would be very
difficult (for them) to explain why they would not use the
results of the AQR ... I cannot imagine a more thorough
exercise."
($1 = 0.7283 euros)
(Reporting by Laura Noonan; Editing by David Holmes)