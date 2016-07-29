LISBON, July 29 Portugal's largest listed bank, Millennium bcp, said on Friday it obtained "clearly positive" results in the latest stress test by the European Central Bank, with a significant improvement in its solvency ratio compared to earlier tests.

BCP said that its common equity Tier 1 phased-in ratio was 7.2 percent under the adverse scenario, up from 2.99 percent in a stress test carried out in 2014, and above the minimum 5.5 percent that was required in 2014 and kept as a reference in the latest test.

BCP, whose shares have lost over 60 percent of their value so far this year due, to a large extent, to concerns about its capital needs, also said it ended June with a CET1 ratio of 12.3 percent under phased-in criteria, and a fully-loaded ratio of 9.6 percent, which was unchanged from a year earlier. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)