By Arno Schuetze
| FRANKFURT, July 30
FRANKFURT, July 30 Deutsche Bank
showed a weaker reading in the European Union's banking stress
test than most of its peers, indicating that the lender still
has far to go in a revamp it launched last year.
In a theoretical economic and financial shock, the capital
level of Germany's flagship lender would drop to 7.8 percent
from 10.8 percent at the end of last year, ranking it tenth from
the bottom in the health check of 51 lenders, data from the
European Banking Authority (EBA) showed on Friday.
The test covered 70 percent of EU banking assets and
mimicked a three-year financial and economic shock, with new
elements such as potential fines and settlements added this time
around.
Deutsche Bank scraped past the level of 7.5 percent that
analysts had seen as a threshold because of its designation by
regulators as one the world's systemically most-important banks.
"We come out of the 2016 stress test stronger than in 2014,
although this year's exercise was more demanding," Chief
Executive John Cryan said in a statement, adding that the bank
would focus on further strengthening its capital.
Financial analyst David Hendler from U.S.-based Viola Risk
Advisors said that the stress test showed that Deutsche Bank
needs a tremendous amount of capital. "It's beyond their ability
to generate it themselves," he said.
Barclays analysts worried ahead of the results that the
findings could further sour investors' view of the lender.
"The immediate risk around the stress test is that the
capital market's perception of the group - a distressed equity
and credit valuation - is enough to warrant some form of
intervention," Barclays wrote in a note to clients earlier this
week.
Unlike the 2014 exercise, this year's stress test did not
have pass or fail marks. Its outcome will, however, be taken
into account when the ECB's banking supervisors see how much
overall capital each bank should hold, dubbed the SREP ratio.
On top of core requirements - called "Pillar 1" - that are
mandatory for all lenders, banks need to hold individual capital
cushions to cover additional risks. These additional buffers -
"Pillar 2" - consist of a mandatory as well as a recommended
part.
"We do not expect material changes to the overall SREP
level, but a different composition of Pillar 2," Deutsche Bank
Chief Financial Officer Marcus Schenck said earlier this week,
adding that he expects regulators will demand banks to pay out
less in bonuses and dividends.
Deutsche Bank has so far ruled out another cap hike and
expects that it can add up to 7 billion euros to its capital
buffers by the end of 2019 to comply with bank rules.
While it does not rule out a loss for 2016, the lender
expects to be able to generate a profit of up to 5 billion euros
in normal years, with annual cost savings of 1.5 billion being
offset by 1 billion euros in litigation charges and 500 million
in restructuring costs.
Adding 2.5 billion euros in capital to its reserves annually
is realistic, top Deutsche Bank officials have said.
But analysts argue that the gap will become harder to fill
as economic conditions deteriorate.
Deutsche Bank CFO Schenck said earlier this week that if
high legal bills will limit the bank's capability of building
capital organically, it will shed risky assets quicker.
"If there's more pressure coming from the litigation side,
as in higher cost, then we need to manage RWA (risk-weighted
assets) further down. We do have the contingency plans in place
to cope with those situations," he said.
Deutsche Bank has boosted its capital by almost 22 billion
euros since the financial crisis and it now holds about four
times as much capital against a risky asset than it did 10 years
ago.
But Deutsche Bank's current market capitalisation stands at
less than 17 billion euros, following a slide in investor
confidence and a drop in the share price by nearly half since
the start of the year.
Investors and analysts continue to criticise the lender for
its thin buffers against potential crisis, albeit usually in a
less aggressive tone than a U.S. regulator, which in 2013 called
the bank "horribly undercapitalized".
Deutsche Bank's second quarter capital ratio of 10.8 percent
compared with 11.9 percent at JP Morgan, 12.2 percent at
Goldman Sachs and 12.5 percent at Citi.
(Editing by Bernard Orr)