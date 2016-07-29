PARIS, July 29 France's central bank said on Friday a stress test carried out by European Banking Authority (EBA), confirmed the resilience of the six French banking groups that were tested.

Banque de France said the stress test showed that the banks, representing 90 percent of assets in the banking system, were solid and capable of resisting severe shocks.

"French banks confirmed their solidity and the confidence we can have in our banking system; they have, in recent years, greatly strengthened their capital to meet regulatory requirements and demonstrate that they now have a high solvency level," Central Bank Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said in a statement. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Louise Ireland)