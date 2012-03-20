* Regulators may check on risky business models
* Want to move beyond only policing capital levels
* To explore how banks will wean selves off cheap ECB
funding
By Huw Jones
LONDON, March 20 European Union regulators may
extend the scope of next year's bank stress tests to check
whether business models are too risky or vulnerable, a senior
source familiar with the matter said.
The European Banking Authority (EBA), made up of financial
regulators from the bloc's 27-member countries, is completing
this year's stress test which obliged 31 lenders to plug a 115
billion euros hole to bring up their core capital level to 9
percent of risk weighted assets by the end of June.
The aim is to help restore investor confidence in a sector
which the European Central Bank has flooded with a trillion
euros of three-year loans to meet funding demands as many
investors stay on the sidelines.
The EBA is now turning its attention to next year's test and
has already held a "brainstorming" session to explore ideas.
"The key point is not to focus that much on pass/fail
exercises or more capital. The point is to understand how banks
are changing their business model, how they are deleveraging and
adapting to the new rules," the source said.
"They are having a lot of support from the ECB -- it's
rather cheap," the source added.
The test could look at how business models were evolving
after many lenders have dumped assets to lessen the need for
capital, and whether they can wean themselves off ECB funding
when it has to be paid back.
Lenders' timetables for repaying funds will be closely
watched by regulators.
But supervisors want the stress test, which is likely to be
an annual event, to develop into a tool to identify and measure
risks, vulnerabilities and sustainability in a bank's model, the
source said.
An EBA spokeswoman said no final decisions have been taken
as the discussions on next year's test were at a preliminary
stage.
WHICH MODEL?
Simon Gleeson, a financial services partner at law firm
Clifford Chance, said the ambition to test business models was
laudable but would be difficult in practice.
"I suspect we are starting to see really serious powder and
shot being devoted to whether one business model is superior to
others," Gleeson said, adding the EBA risked ending up in
politically hot water if it favoured a particular model.
Bank business models have become a hot issue after taxpayers
had to stump up 3 trillion euros since the financial crisis to
shore up the sector.
France and Germany in the past have vigorously defended
their universal banking model which houses deposit-taking and
investment banking operations under the same roof.
Britain is pushing ahead with splitting off riskier
investment banking and ring-fencing the retail arms of its
domestic lenders with more capital.
The industry is watching a high-level EU group set up by the
bloc's financial services chief Michel Barnier to report by the
end of the summer on whether structural changes are needed to EU
banking business models.
Britain's Financial Services Authority has already begun to
look at business models more closely to check whether they rely
on high profitability in a few products.
Margaret Cole, the FSA's top enforcer who steps down this
month, told Reuters last year the watchdog may delay
authorisation for a financial firm if its business model relies
on a "novel" product with a suspect design.
The FSA is also drawing lessons from the forced
nationalisation of Northern Rock bank at the height of the
financial crisis due to its over-reliance on wholesale funding
markets which dried up overnight.
(Editing by David Cowell)