LONDON Nov 27 European Union plans to curb
risky trading at banks would make it more expensive to raise
funds for the bloc's flagging economy, a study commissioned by a
banking lobby said on Thursday.
The EU's European Commission has proposed structural changes
to ban banks from taking bets on markets, also forcing them to
isolate risky trading like financial derivatives to improve
their resilience to shocks.
"However, the proposed bank sector structural reforms,
applied across the whole sector, risk draining vital liquidity
from EU capital markets, a development which is increasingly
being raised as a concern by central banks," the PwC study for
the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) said.
"Such an outcome would be at odds with the policy goal of
creating deep, liquid capital markets capable of supporting
higher levels of growth across the Union."
PwC said the benefits from the draft EU law were unclear and
estimated that the reform would affect 45 banks, including
Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank
and RBS.
The cost of debt financing for companies could rise by a
quarter on average or 5 billion euros across the EU, with asset
managers and investors having to pay more to trade in corporate
debt, the study said.
Structural separation of trading will cut the number of
viable EU capital market banks as they decide to pull out of
market making, thus increasing industry concentration and costs
for users, the 96-page study concluded.
Banks are hoping the bloc's new financial services chief
Jonathan Hill will ditch the draft measure as countries like
Britain, Germany and France are already introducing curbs on
risky trading at banks.
A core plank of Hill's five-year term is to set up a capital
markets union to boost market-based finance for Europe's
cash-starved companies as banks rein in lending.
The European Central Bank said last Friday it was concerned
that the planned EU measure could curb market making that is
useful for the economy.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Heinrich)