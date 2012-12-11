* May not block EU bank union for others-Borg
* Says voting rights at EBA key for acceptance
STOCKHOLM Dec 11 Sweden is unlikely to join a
proposed European Union banking union for the foreseeable
future, but might not block its creation for other countries if
certain safeguards are met, Finance Minister Anders Borg said on
Tuesday.
The Nordic state has resisted plans to give the European
Central Bank (ECB) power over its banks, fearing that would
weaken domestic control and leave Swedish taxpayers to foot the
bill for propping up banks in others parts of Europe.
"In our view, it is not likely that we will get enough
influence and clarity on these issues that it will be on the
cards that Sweden becomes a member of the banking union," he
told reporters on the sidelines of a parliament briefing.
Borg, speaking on the eve of a meeting of EU finance
ministers on a banking union, said Sweden was concerned about
voting rights in the European Banking Authority (EBA) if the ECB
becomes the top regulator in the EU.
"Sweden can accept that the others go ahead if the voting
right rules are sorted out. But we may end up in a situation
where the conditions are not such that Sweden can vote yes."
The centre-right finance minister said Sweden would push to
secure the rights of countries which chose to remain outside the
bank union. This would entail a demand for majority votes among
both members of the new union and outsiders in decision-making.
"If we get a compromise on that point (voting rights) then
we can also accept that others go further with bank supervision
by the ECB," he said.
"If we don't get clarity on voting rights in the EBA we can
also not accept the ECB decision."
A thorny issue for Sweden in the talks on a union has been
jurisdiction over the country's banks - Nordea,
Handelsbanken, Swedbank and SEB -
some of which have large operations in euro zone countries.
Borg said he did not expect a Swedish decision to remain
outside a banking union to have any significant impact on its
financial system, borrowing costs for households or the ability
of Swedish companies to raise financing.
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard, Patrick Lannin and Johan Sennero)