BRIEF-Societe Generale De Banque Jordanie FY profit rises
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 10.9 million dinars versus 10 million dinars year ago
STOCKHOLM Dec 11 Sweden is unlikely to join a proposed European Union banking union for the foreseeable future, but might not block its creation for other countries if certain safeguards are met Finance Minister Anders Borg said on Tuesday.
Borg told reporters that Sweden was concerned about voting rights in the European Banking Authority regulator.
"If we get a compromise on that point (voting rights) then we can also accept that others go further with bank supervision by the ECB. If we don't get clarity on voting rights in the EBA we can also not accept the ECB decision," he said.
"Sweden can accept that the others go ahead if the voting right rules are sorted out. But we may end up in a situation where the conditions are not such that Sweden can vote yes." (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Patrick Lannin)
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 10.9 million dinars versus 10 million dinars year ago
ZURICH, Feb 12 Swiss voters have clearly rejected plans to overhaul the corporate tax system, in a setback for government efforts to abolish low tax rates for thousands of multinational firms while encouraging them to stay, projections by broadcaster SRF showed.
* FY net profit 63.5 million riyals versus 82 million riyals year ago