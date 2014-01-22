BRUSSELS Jan 22 UBS, Credit Suisse
Group AG and Royal Bank of Scotland are being
investigated by EU antitrust regulators for suspected rigging of
interest rates linked to the Swiss franc, a person familiar with
the matter said on Wednesday.
The European Commission has been looking into the case for
about a year now as part of its investigation into the fixing of
lending benchmarks.
The source said there were other banks involved. It was not
immediately clear which other financial institutions are under
investigation.
The EU competition watchdog slapped a record 1.7 billion
euro fine on five banks - Deutsche Bank, RBS, JP
Morgan, Citigroup, Societe Generale -
and UK-based broker RP Martin last month for rigging other
benchmarks.