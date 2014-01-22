By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS Jan 22 UBS, Credit Suisse
and Royal Bank of Scotland are being
investigated by EU antitrust regulators for suspected rigging of
interest rates linked to the Swiss franc, a person familiar with
the matter said on Wednesday.
The European Commission has been looking into the case for
about a year as part of its investigation into the fixing of
lending benchmarks.
The source said there were other banks involved. It was not
immediately clear which other financial institutions were under
investigation.
Commission spokesman for competition policy, Antoine
Colombani, said: "Our investigation is ongoing. We have no
further comment."
RBS, UBS and Credit Suisse declined to comment.
The EU competition watchdog imposed a record 1.7 billion
euro fine on five banks - Deutsche Bank, RBS, JP
Morgan, Citigroup, Societe Generale -
and UK-based broker RP Martin last month for rigging other
benchmarks.